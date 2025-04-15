Pillsbury welcomes Natasha Atkinson as partner

Pillsbury has announced a significant expansion of its international Insolvency & Restructuring practice with the addition of Natasha Atkinson as a partner in its Finance & Restructuring group. Atkinson, who previously held the position of Head of Restructuring at DWF, will strengthen the firm's presence in the UK by offering on-the-ground restructuring expertise.

Firm Chair David Dekker expressed his enthusiasm for Atkinson’s arrival, stating "Businesses worldwide are confronting a confluence of challenging economic conditions right now, as changes in international dynamics, ongoing geopolitical events and critical supply chain disruptions threaten their bottom line." He emphasised Atkinson’s skills in managing complex transactions and restructurings, which allow clients to navigate these turbulent times effectively. Her addition is expected to complement Pillsbury’s robust existing capabilities in Insolvency and Restructuring and enhance support for their global clientele.

Atkinson’s extensive practice encompasses distressed insolvency transactions, restructurings, and litigation, serving a diverse clientele that includes funds, investment banks, corporates, and property advisors. She has led numerous high-profile transactions across various sectors, such as energy, retail, aviation, and life sciences, establishing herself as a key player in the field.

Andrew Troop, Pillsbury’s Global Section Head of Insolvency & Restructuring, remarked, "We are very excited that Natasha, an excellent restructuring lawyer, is starting our on-the-ground restructuring practice in London. London has been, and will only continue to grow as, an important center for local and international in and out of court restructurings." Troop highlighted Atkinson’s collaborative spirit and strong connections within the global restructuring community as pivotal assets for the firm.

Her experience includes advising on high-profile pre-pack administrations and complex financial regulatory matters, notably in offshore jurisdictions such as Jersey and the British Virgin Islands. Atkinson's proficiency in insolvency litigation further bolsters her capacity to handle all aspects of insolvency disputes.

Matthew Oresman, managing partner of the London office, added, "Natasha is another important addition to our UK offering team, further expanding our growing London transactional capabilities while concurrently enhancing Pillsbury’s established strengths in cross-border matters around the globe." He acknowledged Atkinson’s dual qualifications in England and Scotland as a valuable asset for executing complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions in today’s challenging market environment.

Atkinson joins a growing list of notable partners who have recently joined Pillsbury’s London office, including corporate lawyers and cross-border disputes experts, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to strengthening its London presence.

“I am delighted to join Pillsbury and its team of highly qualified and recognized Restructuring practitioners,” Atkinson stated. She looks forward to collaborating with her new colleagues to continue expanding the firm’s international profile and network.

Pillsbury's Insolvency & Restructuring team remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions across various industries, aiming to support clients through all stages of business cycles from complex restructurings to bankruptcy.