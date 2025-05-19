In a strategic enhancement to its already prominent Emerging Companies & Venture Capital practice, Pillsbury has welcomed Sarah Melaney to its London office from Withers. This move reflects both the firm’s rapid expansion in London and its commitment to bolstering its services for startups. Firm Chair David Dekker noted, “With strong financial infrastructure and easy access to markets in Europe and beyond, London has established itself as an increasingly important part for the startup ecosystem.” He emphasised that the UK's growing status as the third most valuable venture economy worldwide aligns with Pillsbury’s experiences with clients.

Melaney brings substantial expertise to the table, advising high-growth companies on investment rounds, exits, and corporate governance matters. Recognised by Chambers UK and Legal 500 UK, she has been described as “one of, if not the best in [the venture capital] space.” Her diverse experience spans several sectors including technology, life sciences, and climate tech, with a notable focus on impact investing and support for women founders. Steve Ryan, leader of the firm’s Emerging Companies & Venture Capital practice, expressed excitement about her hiring, stating, “Sarah is an important addition to our startup and venture capital practice.”

The firm’s Emerging Companies & Venture Capital team has counselled high-growth enterprises and venture capital investors globally. Recent hires like VC Investment Funds partner David Holland and Life Sciences ECVC partner Steven Green further underscore Pillsbury’s growth trajectory. In London alone, the office has recently added six new partners, showcasing the firm’s commitment to expanding its service offerings across multiple sectors.

Matthew Oresman, managing partner of the London office, praised Melaney’s fit within the firm’s identity, remarking, “Pillsbury’s standout reputation in the technology and startup worlds has always been a key component of who we are.” Melaney herself expressed enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, “I am so happy to be a part of Pillsbury and look forward to getting fully integrated with my new team here.”

Pillsbury's expertise in venture capital and its comprehensive array of services demonstrate its commitment to supporting startups on their journey from initial funding to market leadership, establishing the firm as a key player in both UK and international markets.