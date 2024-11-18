Pillsbury expands London disputes team

Pillsbury has announced the addition of Laurence Lieberman as a partner in its London office, further enhancing the firm’s cross-border disputes and international arbitration offerings. Lieberman, a seasoned litigator with over 25 years of experience, joins Pillsbury from Taylor Wessing, where he was a senior partner and leader in the Life Sciences Commercial Disputes group and India practice.

“Laurence fills that need and more,” remarked Firm Chair David Dekker, referencing Pillsbury’s growing client demand for experienced lawyers in complex international disputes. “He reinforces our already robust global litigation team.”

Lieberman’s practice spans diverse industries, including digital health, life sciences, financial services, and technology, with expertise in resolving disputes through litigation and arbitration under institutions such as the LCIA, ICC, SIAC, and HKIAC. His portfolio includes advising life sciences companies on royalty payments, joint ventures, and regulatory breaches, as well as handling cryptocurrency-related disputes and transatlantic investigations for international financial institutions.

Global Head of Litigation Debby Baum noted that Lieberman’s expertise adds new dimensions to Pillsbury’s litigation and arbitration capabilities. “His leadership and relationships in international markets will be invaluable,” she said.

Lieberman joins during a period of significant growth for Pillsbury’s London office, which recently welcomed high-profile partners, including Audrey Koh (Corporate Investigations), Sungbum Lee (International Trade), and Gawain Hughes (Investment Funds). London managing partner Matthew Oresman highlighted Lieberman’s alignment with the firm’s global focus: “Laurence’s practice complements our role in addressing the multijurisdictional needs of our clients.”

Lieberman expressed enthusiasm about his move: “I am delighted to join Pillsbury’s world-class litigators and disputes team. I look forward to contributing to its reputation for excellence.”

Pillsbury’s expansion reflects its commitment to providing top-tier legal services in disputes and arbitration, with a team of over 200 litigators globally recognised for their expertise.