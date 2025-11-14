Pillsbury, a prominent global law firm within the technology sector, has announced the addition of Steven James as a partner in its expanding London office. James, who comes from Morrison Foerster, will concentrate on helping clients protect, defend and monetise their intellectual property (IP) assets. Firm Chair David Dekker expressed that “Pillsbury is deeply embedded in the technology sector, and our strong IP practice is an essential part of why industry clients turn to us.” He further highlighted that James contributes vital depth to the firm’s global IP team and strengthens its on-the-ground offerings in the UK.

James is well-equipped to advise technology-driven clients, notably emerging companies and venture-backed businesses, on managing and commercialising their IP. He addresses a wide array of commercial and contentious matters related to trademark, copyright, design, patent, and confidential issues. A Solicitor-Advocate with rights of audience in all civil proceedings in the higher courts of England and Wales, James has considerable experience handling commercial disputes before various UK and EU intellectual property forums.

Steven James has earned recognition as a leading IP practitioner in various legal rankings, including The Legal 500 UK and the World Trademark Review 1000. Notably, he was recently named to The Lawyer’s 2025 “Hot 100” list for his proactive involvement in supporting the startup community. “Steven is deeply immersed in the UK Tech sector, bringing not only excellent technical skills and broad sector experience, but also a proven record of collaboration,” said Michael Zeliger, Pillsbury’s Global Head of Intellectual Property.

James' addition marks a significant advancement in Pillsbury's focus on technology and life sciences in London. He joins several notable recent hires aimed at bolstering their Intellectual Property capabilities. Matthew Oresman, managing partner of the London office, mentioned that “Steven is a highly regarded IP lawyer with a strong reputation in the UK startup scene,” further noting that his expertise allows the firm to provide comprehensive legal advice tailored to various types of tech clients.

“Pillsbury holds a well-deserved place in the heart of the innovation economy,” James remarked. He acknowledged the firm’s recognised expertise in the technology sector and expressed his enthusiasm for joining a flourishing London office with a history of excellence in cross-border matters.