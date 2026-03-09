As the second reading of the Courts and Tribunals Bill approaches, the Law Society of England and Wales has voiced serious concerns over proposed measures to reform the criminal justice system. They argue that these piecemeal reforms will not adequately tackle the pressing issue of court backlogs that hinder the efficiency and fairness of justice. Richard Atkinson, immediate past president of the Law Society, emphasised that “a fair, coordinated, whole-system approach, including sustained investment in the workforce, infrastructure and technology, is needed to restore confidence in this vital public service.”

The Law Society insists that the UK government should also focus on reducing the overall volume of cases entering the system and address the ongoing issue of prisoners not being brought to court on time. “There are no quick fixes,” Atkinson cautioned, highlighting the necessity for comprehensive measures rather than isolated actions that could undermine fairness. The society particularly opposes transitioning from jury trials to judge-only hearings without robust evidence supporting their effectiveness in reducing backlogs.

Among its key concerns, the Law Society pointed out that removing a defendant’s right to elect a jury trial represents a significant departure from prior recommendations by Sir Brian Leveson. Their statement underscores the lack of adequate evidence surrounding the effectiveness of judge-only trials in alleviating backlog issues. If the government persists with implementing the controversial Crown Court Bench division – where a judge would sit alongside two magistrates – the Law Society argues that this proposal should undergo a pilot trial to ensure that the objectives of fairness and backlog reduction are met.

Additionally, the proposed changes would result in more unrepresented defendants in magistrates’ courts unless legal aid means tests are standardised across the board. There are concerns as well that retaining a high volume of cases in the lower courts will not only challenge the legal aid system but also lead to further pressures on legal aid firms that are already fragile economic entities. Despite claims in the impact assessment indicating that smaller firms would not be affected, the Law Society remains sceptical and urges the government to consider the broader implications of its proposed reforms.