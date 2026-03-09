Dechert LLP has officially announced the return of Phillip Sacks to its Dubai office as Managing Partner, reinforcing the firm’s already strong financial services and investment management practice. With nearly two decades of experience, including a significant 14 years in the Middle East, Mr. Sacks brings deep expertise in advising financial institutions, fund managers, and sovereign wealth funds. His impressive portfolio includes consultation on the structuring and establishment of a variety of investment funds, such as conventional and Shari'ah-compliant private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds, and credit and CLO funds.

In addition to his fund management expertise, Mr. Sacks offers counsel to sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions on their fund investment and co-investment strategies. He also plays a crucial role in advising on the formation of regulated asset management entities within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), as well as establishing carried interest plans and other incentive schemes.

Mark Thierfelder, co-chair of Dechert, expressed enthusiasm about Mr. Sacks’ return, stating “As we look to expand and strengthen our capabilities, Phillip’s wealth of experience in the region will significantly enhance our client offering.” Mr. Sacks echoed this sentiment, adding “Dechert’s reputation in financial services and investment management is unrivalled and I am thrilled to be joining the firm to help grow its presence in Dubai and at a time when the region is expanding to be one of the most dynamic and exciting markets globally.”

Having originally joined Dechert in 2016, Mr. Sacks practised at the firm for over seven years before taking on a partner role at another international law firm in Dubai. Now, he rejoins a firm that boasts a top-tier financial services and investment management team, comprised of over 200 lawyers. Dechert has consistently been recognised by independent analysts as a leading law firm in investment funds, having established the first funds practice across all key European fund domiciles, including the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany, and France, while also making its mark in the US, Middle East, and Asia. For over a decade, Dechert has provided comprehensive guidance to Middle East clients from the DIFC, supporting both local and international clients on projects throughout the MENA region.

In 2026 alone, Dechert has welcomed more than 25 lateral partners, each contributing to the firm's distinguished areas of excellence in investment management, finance, restructuring, capital markets, and litigation. This influx of talent has significantly bolstered Dechert's litigation platform, fostering the establishment of new practices, including an accounting defense team, as well as enhancements to labour, employment, and cybersecurity sectors.

Moreover, Dechert has traced its ambitious expansion plans by announcing new offices in major cities including Chicago, Dallas, and Houston, further solidifying its commitment to catering to a global and diverse clientele.