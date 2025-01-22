PEXA achieves £100m in UK transactions

PEXA, the fintech behind the world’s first digital property exchange, announced it has processed £100 million in UK remortgage transactions through its platform. This achievement reflects growing demand for technology that accelerates and simplifies property processes.

By leveraging PEXA’s platform, complex buy-to-let remortgages have been completed at least ten days faster, with some finalised in just 36 working hours—far quicker than the usual four-to-eight-week timeline.

Joe Pepper, PEXA’s UK CEO, celebrated the milestone: “Reaching £100 million in transactions in the UK is a watershed moment for PEXA, signalling a new era for the market. But we don’t stop here! Our mission is to keep driving the digital transformation that the industry desperately needs to better support conveyancers and lenders.”

Over the past year, PEXA has partnered with major players like Metro Bank and NatWest, while its PEXA Pay system has been tested by 11 institutions and adopted by Hinckley and Rugby Building Society and Shawbrook Bank.

In addition, PEXA launched the Future Property Transactions Group to foster collaboration among lenders, conveyancers, brokers, regulators, and industry bodies, aiming to streamline the broader property market.

With plans to expand into sale and purchase transactions by late 2025, PEXA is poised to reshape the property transaction landscape and further enhance efficiency across the UK housing market.