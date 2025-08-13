The managing director of Cartmell Shepherd Solicitors, Peter Stafford, has declared that he will step down from his role at the end of September. Peter leaves behind a legacy that spans over 25 years with the firm, leading as managing director for the past decade. His successor, Joanne Stronach, currently serves as a director and heads the Employment and HR department. Peter expressed confidence in Joanne’s capabilities, remarking “It’s been an honour to lead the team for the past 10 years but the time is right for me to step down and enjoy my retirement.”

Since joining Cartmell Shepherd in 2018, Joanne has established herself as one of the North’s foremost employment lawyers, bringing with her over 30 years of experience. Peter praised her promotion as pivotal for the firm’s future, stating “I’m delighted that Joanne will be taking over as managing director and bringing her expertise, experience and people skills to the role.” This change not only marks a new chapter for the firm but also sees Joanne becoming Cartmell Shepherd's first female managing director, a milestone supported unanimously by the board.

Under Peter’s leadership, Cartmell Shepherd has seen substantial growth, including the acquisition of Nicholson Portnell last year and expansion into West Cumbria. Peter has also been an advocate for career development within the firm, focusing on nurturing talent through clear paths for advancement. He stated, “My aim was for us to be the opposite of the old-fashioned, grey-suited law firm by ensuring that our culture, communications and branding all reflected a less formal approach.”

Beyond firm policies, Peter has made community involvement a standard practice, recognising the importance of being engaged with the local areas they serve. “We’ve definitely become a more outward looking company over the past decade,” he noted, highlighting the firm’s active participation in community events.

Joanne Stronach is eager to build upon the foundation laid by Peter, as she prepares to take on her new role. “Having the confidence of the board and the wider Cartmell Shepherd team that I’m the right person for the job is hugely important to me,” she said. With her innovative approach and a commitment to adapting to the rapidly changing legal landscape, Joanne is set to guide Cartmell Shepherd into its next successful chapter.