Three independent board members have been appointed to the Consumer Council for Water, a significant development for the organisation that advocates for consumers of water and sewerage across England and Wales. Alison Austin and Hilary Florek commenced their three-year terms on 1 April 2026, while Peter Judge, a prominent corporate lawyer, will start his term on 1 November 2026. These appointments align with the Governance Code on Public Appointments established by the Cabinet Office, which states that all selections are made based on merit without political bias.

The Consumer Council for Water serves as an executive non-departmental public body, supported by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs. Its responsibilities include providing essential advice and information concerning water issues, as well as investigating consumer complaints. The addition of Judge and his fellow board members promises to enhance the organisation’s capacity to advocate for the interests of consumers.

Peter Judge's background as a corporate lawyer, combined with his leadership roles and experience in legal functions for the British Overseas Territories, positions him well to contribute effectively to the council. His prior recognitions, including an MBE for services to Economic Development, reflect his commitment to public service and governance.

Alison Austin brings her extensive background in the public sector and sustainability to the board. With a career that includes 25 years at Sainsbury's and various roles connecting consumer interests with sustainability, Austin aims to strengthen the council's outreach and effectiveness. She has previously served on the council and holds significant experience in food and environmental governance.

Hilary Florek offers her strategic communications expertise gained from leadership roles across the public, private and third sectors. Her tenure includes pivotal positions such as Chair of the Marine Management Organisation and various board roles, including her current involvement with Newcastle University. Florek's diverse experience in governance and communication will undoubtedly benefit the council and its stakeholders.

These appointments are poised to strengthen the Consumer Council for Water's leadership, enabling it to fulfil its mission of representing and advocating for water consumers throughout England and Wales.