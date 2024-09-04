Personal injury discount rate expert panel appointed

The Lord Chancellor has announced the appointment of members to the newly formed Personal Injury Discount Rate (PIDR) Expert Panel. This panel will play a critical role in advising on the discount rate used to calculate lump-sum compensation awards in personal injury cases.

The panel members include:

Charl Cronje : Appointed for his expertise as an actuary.

: Appointed for his expertise as an actuary. Donald Taylor : Appointed for his experience in managing investments.

: Appointed for his experience in managing investments. Dr. Rebecca Driver : Appointed for her background as an economist.

: Appointed for her background as an economist. Edward Tomlinson: Appointed for his knowledge in consumer matters related to investments.

The panel will be chaired by Fiona Dunsire, the Government Actuary, in accordance with the provisions of the Compensation Act 2006 (CLA). The minutes of the Expert Panel meetings will be made available on this page, providing transparency and insights into their discussions and recommendations.