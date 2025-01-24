Personal injury claims trend dips

The Compensation Recovery Unit (CRU) data reveals a consistent downward trend in the registration of personal injury claims from 2018 to 2024. Total claims have dropped significantly from 876,562 in 2018 to 467,783 in 2024. This decline encompasses major liability types, including motor, employer, and public liability claims.

Motor claims, historically the largest category, peaked at 667,377 in 2018 but plummeted to 328,637 in 2024. Similarly, employer liability claims fell from 88,043 in 2018 to 45,497 in 2024. Public liability claims also declined, although the most recent figures for 2024 indicate a rise compared to 2023.

A notable shift occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with total claims dropping sharply to 618,079. The disruption led to reduced activity across all liability types, particularly motor and employer claims, reflecting lockdown measures and changes in workplace dynamics.

From 2021 onwards, claim volumes stabilised but remained significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels. For example, total claims in 2023 reached 476,702, a modest decrease compared to 2022’s 484,969. Public liability claims, however, have shown resilience, with figures increasing slightly in recent years, from 51,610 in 2022 to 57,372 in 2023 and further growth in 2024 to 65,950.

Experts attribute these trends to various factors, including legal reforms, enhanced road safety measures, and shifts in public behaviour. A legal analyst stated that legislative changes, such as reforms to the claims process, have likely deterred some claimants.

The data highlights evolving dynamics in personal injury claims, with broader implications for legal, insurance, and workplace safety sectors.