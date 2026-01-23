The latest figures from the government’s Compensation Recovery Unit (CRU) reveal a significant decline in personal injury claims, highlighting record lows for 2025. The data, obtained by the Association of Consumer Support Organisations (ACSO) through a Freedom of Information request, indicates that the reduction in claims is primarily driven by a dramatic drop in motor injury cases. In the fourth quarter of 2025, only 63,833 motor injury claims were recorded, marking a 24 per cent decrease from the same period in 2024, when 83,609 claims were made.

Year-on-year data shows a similarly stark trend, with motor claims declining from 328,637 in 2024 to 282,428 in 2025, signifying a 14 per cent fall. Overall, the number of personal injury claims dropped from 467,783 in 2024 to 413,323 in 2025, a 12 per cent decrease. For context, in 2018, there were 876,562 total claims, of which 667,377 were motor claims, representing a staggering 53 per cent fall in claims overall and a 58 per cent drop in motor claims.

Matthew Maxwell-Scott, Executive Director of ACSO, commented on the situation, stating “While our roads have not become notably safer places in recent years, it has become far harder for people to make a claim when they are injured on them, especially as a result of the Ministry of Justice’s whiplash reforms.” He criticised the government’s current stance, asserting that “Ministers and officials may claim this as a victory, but unless and until the considerable savings being made are being passed on to motorists through materially lower insurance premiums, it’s a win for insurers’ shareholders and them alone.”

Maxwell-Scott emphasised the disparity between promises made by the Motor Insurance Taskforce and the reality faced by claimants, finding it disappointing that “the gulf between what was promised and what’s being delivered should have received far greater attention.” The ongoing review of the whiplash reforms has been labelled vital, as it might shed light on these discrepancies.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the prevalent notion of a 'compensation culture' is increasingly inaccurate, noting that many individuals who suffer injuries face challenges in securing the necessary legal representation. He stated that “with higher small claims limits and fixed costs regimes that make it very challenging for lawyers to run such cases”, this situation is becoming dire. The overall trend reflects a broader issue in personal injury claims, with both employers and public liability cases also witnessing significant declines from previous highs. Despite the return of road traffic and vehicle numbers to pre-pandemic levels, Maxwell-Scott highlights that “it’s much harder to get yourself repaired than it is your vehicle.”