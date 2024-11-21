Perkins Coie relocates

Perkins Coie has announced the relocation of its London office to the landmark 22 Bishopsgate building in the heart of the city’s financial district. The move reflects the rapid growth of the firm’s European technology-focused corporate practice, formally established just six months ago.

The new office provides cutting-edge facilities, including state-of-the-art client collaboration and event spaces with panoramic views of London. This relocation underscores the firm’s commitment to serving high-growth technology companies, private equity funds, and family offices across Europe.

“Our new headquarters reflect our ambition to grow and serve high-performing, innovative clients,” said Ian Bagshaw, managing partner of Perkins Coie’s London office. “We aim to build a dynamic team to support growth companies and their founders.”

The new office highlights Perkins Coie’s focus on sustainability, with 22 Bishopsgate powered by renewable energy sources and certified with WELL Core & Shell Accreditation for tenant well-being.

Jan Andrusko, European Head of M&A, emphasized the firm’s dedication to innovation: “We’re advising cutting-edge startups and tech groups incubating tomorrow’s ideas. This move reinforces our momentum in Europe.”

The firm has also launched initiatives to attract and develop top talent, including its bespoke Legal Business Analyst program and partnerships with Zero Gravity to support graduates from low-opportunity backgrounds.

Perkins Coie’s move represents a key milestone in its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration while building its presence in London and Europe.