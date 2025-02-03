Perkins Coie expands EU and UK antitrust sapabilities

Miranda has more than two decades of experience advising global technology companies—as well as major life sciences, healthcare, and energy and resource clients—on cross-border transactions, competition investigations, and regulatory and policy developments. She represents clients before the EU and U.K. competition authorities and helps them navigate EU and U.K. competition law and regulation. Miranda will join the partnership following the necessary bar approvals.

“Our clients are increasingly looking to us for seamless U.S.-EU-U.K. competition solutions, and we’re thrilled that a lawyer of Miranda’s standing is joining our international group,” said Shylah Alfonso, firmwide chair of Perkins Coie’s Global Antitrust & Unfair Competition Litigation practice. “Miranda’s deep knowledge and strategic insights into EU and cross-border challenges will be highly valuable to our clients and their global operations.”

Miranda joins as EU and U.K. Antitrust practice lead at a time when the U.S., EU, and U.K. regulatory landscapes are becoming increasingly complex and cross-border mergers and acquisitions face heightened scrutiny under both competition and foreign investment rules. Miranda also advises clients facing investigation under Articles 101 and 102 TFEU, Chapters 1 and 2 of the U.K. Competition Act, and before the European courts in Luxembourg. Her experience includes merger control, abuse of dominance, anticompetitive agreements, and effective compliance and regulatory strategies.

“Miranda’s arrival further strengthens our fast-growing M&A, competition, and regulatory capabilities in London and across Europe, including our European tech-focused transaction and advisory practice,” said Ian Bagshaw, Perkins Coie’s London office managing partner. “Miranda is one of Europe’s leading antitrust lawyers in our space and shares a strategic mindset with our highly entrepreneurial clients and the companies they build.”

“Perkins Coie is well known as a leading and trusted advisor to pathbreaking technology companies and many successful business leaders, and I’m truly excited to be joining such a formidable firm and team,” said Miranda. “We’re committed to looking over the horizon for our clients as new technologies, including AI, continue to transform the world around us.”

Miranda joins Perkins Coie from Norton Rose Fulbright. She received her B.A. and LLB from the University of Queensland and her LLM from the University of London.

Her arrival follows the firm’s launch of a London-based European tech-focused corporate practice last year. Building upon the firm's strength advising many of the world’s foremost technology companies and innovators based in the United States, Perkins Coie now advises European high-growth tech companies and their founders, mid-market private equity funds, and family offices.

