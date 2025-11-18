Perkins Coie and Ashurst have declared their intentions to merge, creating Ashurst Perkins Coie, a law firm ranking in the top 20 globally by revenue. The combination of these two firms signifies the uniting of their complementary strengths in technology, energy, infrastructure, and financial services. The newly formed entity will boast 3,000 lawyers and a revenue of US$2.7 billion, enhancing its ability to provide exemplary legal services worldwide.

Both firms have a rich history, with over 300 years of experience between them, positioning Ashurst Perkins Coie as a leader in advising industry giants navigating complex global challenges. Bill Malley, Firm Managing Partner of Perkins Coie, articulated the vision: “Today, our clients face challenges and opportunities that are not only global but also increasingly complex.” This merger is designed to elevate their capability to deliver seamless legal guidance across borders.

With flagship offices in influential cities like Seattle, London, Sydney, and New York, and a footprint across 52 locations in 23 countries, Ashurst Perkins Coie is set to establish a formidable global presence. The firm combines Perkins Coie's renowned technology sector expertise with Ashurst's strength in cross-border transactions and innovation, enhancing their overall client offerings.

Paul Jenkins, Global CEO of Ashurst, remarked, “We have now found that partner – Perkins Coie is an ambitious, forward-thinking law firm meeting its clients at the forefront of technological change.” This reflection highlights their shared ambitions to evolve with the changing landscape of the legal industry.

Both firms have demonstrated strong financial results in recent years, enabling them to invest in advanced technology and AI solutions to better serve their clients. Ashurst Perkins Coie plans to leverage this technological prowess, promising to be an industry pioneer in utilising AI to transform legal practices. The combined leadership will be provided by Bill Malley and Paul Jenkins as Global Co-CEOs, with complementary leadership roles for Karen Davies and Brian Eiting.

Karen Davies, Global Chair of Ashurst, expressed excitement about the future of the merged entity: “This combination positions us to meet this demand head-on.” By joining forces, they aim to enhance their capabilities, foster deeper client relationships, and create new opportunities for their legal professionals.

Mark Birnbaum, Chair of Perkins Coie’s Executive Committee, encapsulated the merger’s significance, stating: “This combination is the next evolution of that, bringing together two forward-thinking firms into a truly global platform that will stay ahead of change.” With such aspirations, Ashurst Perkins Coie is poised to redefine the global legal landscape.