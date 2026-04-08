UK law firm Penningtons Manches Cooper has revealed its promotions for the upcoming financial year, highlighting a focus on nurturing talent and client service excellence. The firm has elevated four individuals to partnership and promoted one to associate director. The new appointees include Adam Crawford in Housing, Andrew Jago in Costs, Matilda Kingham and Eleanor Moodey in Family, and Rachel Taylor in Court of Protection.

Adam Crawford, with over 20 years in the housing sector and having joined the firm in 2022, brings invaluable experience and has played a significant role in expanding the firm's strategic workstreams. His expertise in complex new build site setups has been vital for securing new instructions from an extensive client portfolio, which includes registered providers and local authorities. Notably, he has contributed to the industry as a speaker at conferences and a judge for the First Time Buyer Magazine Reader’s Awards since 2024.

Andrew Jago, now an associate director, joined the firm’s costs practice three years ago and has significantly driven the team's growth, doubling the work's value while introducing bespoke cost services to litigation teams. With 25 years’ experience, including specialisation in multi-jurisdictional litigation and commercial disputes, Andrew's contributions also extend to the Pro Bono Expert Support Network.

Eleanor Moodey, a homegrown talent who joined as a trainee in 2012, has developed a strong footing in the firm's private wealth strategy. Her expertise encompasses intricate family law matters, including foreign divorces and international relocations. Active in international legal circles, she has recently engaged in events such as a conference in Berlin focused on venture capital and family offices.

Matilda Kingham, another breakout star from the training programme, has a strong background in family law with an emphasis on complex children and high net worth financial cases. She is also a qualified mediator, promoting non-adversarial approaches in separations. Matilda balances her practice between Reading and London while strengthening her client base in Berkshire.

Rachel Taylor has thrived within the Court of Protection team, becoming an integral part of its growth. A STEP qualified specialist, she advises on complex deputyship and trust issues, focusing particularly on cases involving acquired brain injuries. Rachel plays a vital role in industry forums and collaborates across various practice areas to enhance the firm's comprehensive services.

In expressing pride over the promotions, Helen Drayton, Chief Executive Officer of Penningtons Manches Cooper, congratulated the newly promoted professionals, remarking, “Huge congratulations to Adam, Andrew, Eleanor, Matilda and Rachel on their very well deserved success. All five are brilliant examples of the exceptional talent and commitment to outstanding client service we pride ourselves on. The impact they have already made within their teams and across the wider firm is hugely impressive, and I have no doubt they will continue to make a strong contribution as they step into their new roles." She underscored the firm’s ongoing commitment to client service and professional development as fundamental to its ethos.