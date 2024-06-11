Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers celebrates record-breaking year and anticipates continued growth

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers, a prominent North West law firm, has reported a landmark year, with revenues exceeding £5.6 million and a record 44% increase in overall profits. This significant achievement marks the firm's most successful year to date.

With offices located in North Manchester, Oldham, Milnrow, and Failsworth, Pearson employs 84 staff and offers a wide range of legal services. Their bespoke commercial team collaborates with numerous national businesses and North West SMEs. This year, Pearson expanded its reach by acquiring Sarah Dixon & Co in Milnrow, incorporating all staff and extending its services into the Rochdale area.

“These are impressive results and the culmination of a year of hard work and dedication by our teams who strive to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients,” said Joanne Ormston (pictured), Director and Practice Manager. She highlighted the firm’s ability to achieve positive growth and maintain strong profitability margins, attributing this to effective cost management and robust client relationships.

The firm’s Commercial Property, Employment Law, Personal Injury, and Corporate Commercial departments experienced growth exceeding 50%, contributing to the strong performance. The Family Legal Services team also saw accelerated growth, particularly in high-net-worth divorce cases involving pension and financial advice. Client satisfaction played a crucial role in this success, with positive feedback and 5-star reviews on major review platforms.

Pearson Solicitors also received notable accolades, including a ranking in the Legal 500 as a ‘Leading Law Firm’ and recognition for their employment department. Additionally, they won the ‘Supporting Young People’ category at the Oldham Business Awards and were shortlisted in the Manchester Legal Awards.

Over the past year, Pearson has emphasised staff development, introducing initiatives to enhance work/life balance and mental health. A well-being survey led to the creation of a ‘Mentoring Programme’ and a ‘Costa Club,’ providing staff with opportunities to connect and discuss concerns.

Christopher Burke, Director and Head of Commercial Litigation, commented, “Our focus on providing tailored solutions and achieving favourable outcomes for our clients has been instrumental in driving forward our business and maintaining strong client relationships." He expressed optimism for the future, outlining plans for strategic growth, staff and infrastructure investment, and continued momentum in expanding their national client base.

With a dedicated team and a strong foundation, Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers are poised for continued success and growth in the upcoming year.