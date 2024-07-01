PCB solicitors welcomes hat trick of new partners

Rachel Wierzbinski, the newly appointed Head of Commercial Property, joined PCB Solicitors in 2019. Based in the Shrewsbury office, Rachel has a strong background in commercial property, leases, and development. She also brings extensive experience in agricultural land and business sales and acquisitions. Rachel plays a pivotal role in the firm, acting for several local residential developers and managing their needs from the initial acquisition of development sites to the sale of residential units.

Richard Taylor-Duxbury, a Chartered Legal Executive, splits his time between the Shrewsbury and Ludlow offices. Specialising in Civil Litigation, Richard has over 20 years of experience representing both private and commercial clients. After a decade in London managing an International Litigation Department for a leading national law practice, he relocated to Shropshire in 2021 to start a family. He joined PCB Solicitors and progressed to Head of Dispute Resolution in April 2024.

Sarah Reynolds, based across the Shrewsbury and Telford offices, is PCB’s Head of Public Law and Legal Aid. Having qualified in 2008, Sarah is a member of the Law Society Children’s Panel with over 18 years of experience in family law in Shropshire. She represents parents, children, and family members in matters such as care proceedings, social services involvement, contact and residence disputes, and domestic violence.

Reflecting on the promotions, Ryan Bickham, Managing Partner of PCB Solicitors, said, “We’re delighted to announce Rachel, Richard, and Sarah as our newest partners at PCB Solicitors. Their combined expertise is invaluable to both our private and commercial clients across Shropshire and the Mid-Wales borders. These three promotions demonstrate our ongoing dedication to developing and supporting growth from within, and I’d personally like to thank each of them for their incredibly hard work, loyalty, and commitment.”

With these strategic promotions, PCB Solicitors is well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality legal services to its clients, while also fostering internal growth and development.