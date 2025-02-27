PCB Byrne strengthens dispute resolution team

PCB Byrne is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Colledge as a civil litigation Partner within its Dispute Resolution team. Simon brings over 30 years of experience in the London market, where he has been recognised as a notable practitioner by Chambers, specialising in commercial litigation with particular expertise in insolvency, professional negligence and fraud cases. Prior to joining PCB Byrne, Simon was a partner at Gunnercooke, having previously been a Partner at Dentons and Maclay Murray & Spens. Throughout his career, Simon has represented a diverse range of clients from large multinational corporations, lenders, directors, insolvency practitioners to private individuals. Notable cases Simon has worked on include the Carillion liquidation and Versailles Trade Finance and Cadogan Petroleum fraud litigation.

Simon, who often works closely with in-house counsel in an advisory capacity, is known for guiding clients toward practical solutions that align with their commercial objectives and risk tolerance. He advocates for well-timed ADR while maintaining a rigorous approach to formal litigation. Sara Teasdale, Managing Partner of PCB Byrne, expressed her enthusiasm for Simon’s appointment, saying “We are thrilled to welcome Simon to our partnership. His wealth of experience strengthens our team’s ability to provide first-class representation in complex and high-value litigation. His appointment reflects our continued investment in our team to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Simon Colledge commented, “I am delighted to join PCB Byrne. The firm’s reputation for excellence in commercial litigation and fraud disputes makes it the ideal platform for me to continue developing my practice. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the continued success of the firm.”