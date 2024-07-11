PCB Byrne boosts partnership with promotion of Olga Bischof

Olga, who joined the firm in 2023 as a consultant partner, brings extensive expertise in commercial litigation and arbitration. Her distinguished career includes representing clients in all divisions of the High Court, the Court of Appeal, and under numerous arbitration institutions' rules. Notably, she acted for Andrey Guriev in the high-profile case of Alexander Gorbachev v. Andrei Grigoryevich Guriev: CL-2020-000358, identified by The Lawyer as one of the top 20 cases of 2024.

Before joining PCB Byrne, Bischof was a partner at Brown Rudnick and trained at Gherson Solicitors. Her notable work includes representing Hermitage Fund in major fraud cases against the Russian Federation State budget and playing a key role in the English High Court proceedings for Recovery Partners GP Limited and Revoker LLP, resulting in a judgement exceeding £100 million in favor of the claimants against Irakli Rukhadze and others.

Sara Teasdale, Managing Partner at PCB Byrne, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to add such experienced and knowledgeable individuals to the team at PCB Byrne. Since our merger, the firm has gone from strength to strength, continuing to act in high-value and complex commercial fraud cases. Olga will play a central role in providing first-class advice to our existing clients whilst also taking an instrumental role in the future success of the firm.”

Olga Bischof shared her excitement about the promotion: “I am delighted to be joining the partnership, bringing my expertise in commercial litigation matters. My experience of the firm as a consulting partner has been overwhelmingly positive and with its international reach and strong reputation, it is an ideal home for me to further develop my practice.”

This promotion marks a significant milestone for PCB Byrne as the firm continues to enhance its capabilities and strengthen its position in the legal industry. Olga's addition to the equity partnership underscores the firm's commitment to providing exceptional legal services and achieving outstanding results for its clients.