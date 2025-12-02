Payne Hicks Beach LLP (PHB) has just announced record financial results for the year ended 31st May 2025. The firm reported a remarkable turnover of £44.8 million, marking a 16 per cent increase from the previous year. These results are a testament to the firm’s strategic transformation, successfully repositioning PHB as a modern, globally-focused entity that caters to clients with increasingly complex needs.

Growth has been robust across all departments, with Dispute Resolution leading the way with a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in turnover, reinforcing the firm's established reputation for handling complex litigation in both the UK and offshore jurisdictions. The momentum generated from this performance has carried into the new financial year, with first quarter results for FY25/26 showing an impressive 32 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. While growth may moderate in line with the stronger second half of FY24/25, the outlook remains positive overall.

PHB anticipates sustained double-digit growth over the next five years, driven mainly by an expanding portfolio of international clients. Robert Brodrick, Chair of Payne Hicks Beach, remarked “This year’s record results demonstrate the success of our five-year transformation. We’ve evolved our business, expanded our services and strengthened our partnership to deliver exceptional growth. The momentum continues into FY25/26, and we are confident in delivering sustained double-digit growth for the years ahead.” He added, “Our success also demonstrates the dedication of our people and the trust of a client base that is increasingly international and diverse. We look forward to building on this performance and continuing to deliver long-term growth."

PHB has noted substantial growth in its practice areas over the past five years, particularly in Employment (+226%), Immigration (+127%), and Corporate (+100%). Private Client also showed continued strength with a growth of 67 per cent, while Dispute Resolution followed with a 36 per cent increase. Despite Property remaining stable, Family has returned to growth in the last year at 7 per cent, following planned partner retirements.

In a bid to invest in its talent, PHB's partnership has grown to 45 members, with the proportion of female partners doubling over the past five years to comprise one third of the partnership. The average age of partners is now under 50, with 19 partners aged 45 or younger. The firm has also increased its Legal Director count to more than 15 and has engaged in associate recruitment and leadership development programmes to nurture the next generation of leaders. The commitment to talent development is reinforced by senior figures like Baroness Shackleton, who plays a crucial mentoring role by sharing valuable insights and guidance to shape the firm's culture.

In recognition of its employees' dedication, PHB awarded a firmwide bonus equivalent to three per cent of salary. Strategically, this marks a significant step as the management team now includes a Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, which bolsters the firm's capability to implement strategic growth and drive operational efficiency while supporting digital transformation.

International work has become an increasingly important aspect of the firm's operations, now accounting for a notable portion of turnover, which is expected to double in the next five years. This growth responds to the rising demand from global clients seeking expertise in London.

As PHB enters the next five years, it does so from a position of strength, backed by a strong balance sheet free of external debt, a dynamic leadership team, and an expanding international client base. The firm remains committed to sustainable, profitable growth that marries the personal service and discretion of a private client practice with the capabilities and reach of an international firm.