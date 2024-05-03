Payne Hicks Beach expands senior team with key promotions

Lucas Moore, already a Partner specialising in Dispute Resolution, will take on an additional role on the Management Board. With six years of proven expertise as a corporate litigator, Moore's appointment enhances the already distinguished Board with his valuable insights and experience.

Nick Manners, another Partner at the firm, will ascend to the position of Head of the esteemed Family Department. Having trained with Payne Hicks Beach and worked closely with Baroness Shackleton on numerous high-profile family cases, Manners is uniquely positioned to steer the department towards continued prominence and strategic expansion.

In addition to these key appointments, the firm welcomes two new Partners: Hannah Robinson, a seasoned property lawyer, and Neasa Coen, a specialist in charity law. Their wealth of experience and expertise will further enrich Payne Hicks Beach's service offerings and reinforce its standing within the legal landscape.

Robert Brodrick, Chairman of Payne Hicks Beach, expressed his delight at the appointments, emphasising the importance of having top-tier leadership to drive the firm forward as it looks towards the future. With a clear vision in mind, these promotions underscore Payne Hicks Beach's commitment to maintaining excellence and delivering exceptional legal services to its clients.