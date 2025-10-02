Boutique law firm Pavilion Row has marked its 15th anniversary by reporting impressive growth figures, reflecting a burgeoning demand for estate planning services amid recent changes to Inheritance Tax (IHT) laws. The Sheffield-based company has seen an 85% increase in turnover since relocating to Sheffield four years ago, a move that has allowed it to tap into a remarkable talent pool in the private client law sector. As the complexities surrounding estate planning become more pronounced, especially with upcoming changes to IHT regulations, Pavilion Row is positioned as a preferred partner for numerous UK wealth management firms.

Specialising in wills, trusts, and probate, Pavilion Row has forged a reputation as a leading law practice, gaining the trust of hundreds of financial advisers across England and Wales. The firm’s insights are regularly sought after by premier wealth management organisations while serving an increasing number of private clients. The current landscape, marked by the freezing of IHT thresholds until 2030 and the impending taxation of pensions from 2027, has spurred many individuals to seek expert legal advice to effectively pass on their assets.

Angus Houston, the founding director of Pavilion Row, shares his thoughts on the recent success, stating, “We’ve experienced exceptional growth recently, making our anniversary year feels like the start of an exciting new chapter. Our strong reputation within the financial advice community has expanded our client base and enabled us to go from strength to strength.” He further notes the growing complexities individuals face in financial planning, particularly in light of the upcoming Autumn Budget.

Over the past five years, Pavilion Row has not only doubled its employee headcount but relocated its headquarters to better embrace the legal talent in Sheffield. The firm has been recognised for its excellence, earning a shortlist nomination in two categories for the upcoming British Wills & Probate Awards, including Private Client Firm of the Year: Boutique.

Angus elaborates on the significance of their relocation, saying, “Celebrating our 15th anniversary at a time when we have built such a strong team makes it more special. One of the key reasons for our relocation from York to Sheffield was to capitalise on the talent the region offers.” Pavilion Row's commitment to professional development is underscored by its status as one of fewer than 50 platinum accredited STEP (the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) Employer Partners globally, illustrating its investment in learning pathways for employees, all of whom are either STEP qualified or are pursuing development programmes.

The extensive professional experience that Angus brings to Pavilion Row adds value, as he previously served 14 years on the STEP Yorkshire Branch, including a term as Chair. His current roles, including chairing the Worldwide Branch Development Committee, help provide insightful guidance both to his team and the industry at large.