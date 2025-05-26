Paul Hastings LLP has announced the expansion of its international energy and infrastructure team with the appointment of two new partners, Stefan Mrozinski and Habeeb Rahman, in its Abu Dhabi office. Both lawyers formerly with White & Case LLP join an already transformative team that has rapidly grown since April 1, now comprising seven partners. This ongoing expansion reflects the firm’s ambition to establish a robust corporate platform in the energy sector, which has already seen significant recognition in project finance rankings in North America, solidifying its competitive edge in the market.

Gregory Tan, co-chair of the firm’s practice, expressed confidence in the new appointments, stating, “Stefan’s and Habeeb’s appointments mark another significant moment in the strategic expansion of our global energy and infrastructure platform.” He emphasised that their combined experience would augment the firm's ability to serve clients in the United Arab Emirates and further afield.

Stefan Mrozinski brings a wealth of experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate governance, advising a diverse clientele that includes government-related entities and sovereign wealth funds. “We are delighted to reunite with many former colleagues on the Paul Hastings platform and continue building our presence in Abu Dhabi. It’s exciting to join the firm at such a pivotal moment in its expansion,” Mrozinski remarked.

Habeeb Rahman is distinguished for his expertise in the development and operational management of significant energy and infrastructure projects. His work encompasses complex procurement strategies and high-stakes negotiations. Rahman shared, "It is clear that Paul Hastings has a strategic focus on expanding its global offering across the full spectrum of energy and infrastructure. We look forward to collaborating with the team and working with clients across the region on their most complex and high-profile projects.”

With the addition of Mrozinski and Rahman, Paul Hastings is poised to enhance its strategic outreach, facilitating investments from European entities into the Middle East while drawing regional investment into Europe. Their expertise is anticipated to boost the firm's capabilities in navigating intricate corporate transactions and project development efforts in the energy sector. The firm’s Abu Dhabi base will serve as a pivotal hub for operations spanning the UAE, Europe, and Asia, thus reinforcing its global energy strategy and continuing to meet the evolving needs of its clients.