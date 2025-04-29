Paul Hastings LLP has strengthened its Investment Funds practice with the appointment of Catherine Gokah as partner in London. Gokah, who joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis, is an experienced investment funds lawyer focusing on private investment fund formation and operations across asset classes like infrastructure, real estate, and credit. Her expertise also extends to carried interest arrangements and bespoke structures such as co-investment programmes and liquidity solutions.

Diala Minott, global co-chair of the Paul Hastings Investment Funds and Private Capital practice, highlighted Gokah’s arrival, noting that “Catherine’s extensive experience and deep sector knowledge, particularly in infrastructure and real estate, will be invaluable as we continue to build our European and global funds practice and support our clients through an increasingly complex regulatory and market environment.” This hiring is part of the firm’s strategy to attract top-tier talent to enhance its fund formation capabilities, which include credit, real estate, leveraged buyouts, and growth funds.

Recently recognised as a “Next Generation Partner” by The Legal 500 UK in 2025, Gokah enhances the firm’s premier Investment Funds and Private Capital group, which serves notable clients such as Brookfield, Eurazeo, Fortress, and Jefferies. She expressed her enthusiasm for joining the team, stating, “Paul Hastings’ investment funds and private capital group has a reputation as a go-to legal partner for many preeminent asset managers, funds and real estate firms globally. I’m looking forward to joining the team and building upon its existing strong platform for our clients.”

The Paul Hastings Investment Funds and Private Capital practice has a robust track record representing significant global asset managers and institutional investors. The London-led team has worked on notable transactions, such as advising ICG on its fifth direct lending fund, which closed at $17 billion, significantly surpassing its target, and successfully advising Pantheon on its Senior Debt III fund, which raised $5.2 billion.

In recent years, the firm has expanded its practice by adding notable talent, including partner Anna Rips from Skadden and regulatory lawyers Zach Milloy and Ryan Swan from Kirkland & Ellis, alongside market-leading ESG lawyer Ruth Knox. Their collective expertise is poised to further bolster Paul Hastings’ position in the investment funds market.