Paul Hastings LLP has announced the addition of a top-tier team of restructuring, private credit, and special situations lawyers.

The new team includes notable legal professionals such as Jennifer Daly, Roger Schwartz, Matthew Warren, Christopher Boies, Zachary Cochran, Peter Montoni, Geoffrey King, Lindsey Henrikson, and Robert Nussbaum. Daly, Schwartz, Boies, Montoni, and Nussbaum will be based in New York; Warren will split his time between Chicago, where he will be joined by King and Henrikson, and Houston; and Cochran will work out of the Washington, D.C., and New York offices. Previously, Schwartz and Warren were restructuring partners at Latham & Watkins LLP.

Collectively, this team brings extensive in-house experience and a broad client base, including private credit funds, business development companies (BDCs), banks, financial institutions, and CLOs. Their expertise spans all market cycles, demonstrating a robust ability to navigate complex financial issues and deliver immediate value to clients.

“We are incredibly excited about building on our premier restructuring and finance platforms with the addition of one of the leading private credit and special situation groups in the U.S.,” said Frank Lopez, Chair of Paul Hastings. “Jennifer, Roger, Matt, and the entire team will provide our clients with exceptional talent and reputations that are synergistic with our existing practices and will enable us to gain market share at the top of the market.”

Kris Hansen, co-chair of the firm’s global financial restructuring group, added, “The addition of this sophisticated interdisciplinary team deepens our financial restructuring group’s capabilities and client base, and further cements our reputation as one of the few truly global destination practices.”

Key Team Members and Their Expertise:

Jennifer Daly: Chambers-ranked for Banking & Finance, Daly serves as lead counsel for private credit funds, special situation and opportunistic funds, BDCs, hedge funds, and other investment advisors. She focuses on direct lending transactions, LBOs, leveraged finance, debtor-in-possession, unitranche, first lien/second lien, and mezzanine financings, among others. She has extensive experience in in-court and out-of-court workouts and restructurings, with prior senior roles at Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, and Avenue Capital.

Roger Schwartz: Represents companies, direct lenders, strategic and financial buyers, and investors in restructuring and special situations matters, including Chapter 11 cases, out-of-court restructurings, and distressed acquisitions. He previously served as senior counsel of workouts at GE Capital.

Matthew Warren: Advises clients on restructuring matters with an emphasis on distressed debt and insolvency issues, including Chapter 11 proceedings and cross-border bankruptcies.

Christopher Boies: Specializes in private credit funds, special situations, and opportunistic funds, handling financing transactions from structuring and loan origination to restructuring transactions.

Zachary Cochran: Represents companies and investors in capital markets transactions, including investment-grade and sustainability-linked bonds, IPOs, secondary offerings, and liability management transactions.

Recent Notable Moves and Achievements:

Paul Hastings has been enhancing its global restructuring platform with prominent additions, including an 18-partner group of financial restructuring lawyers from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, finance and special situations partner David Hong from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and finance partners in London from KKR and Shearman & Sterling. The firm’s restructuring practice has received multiple accolades, including three “Deal of the Year” awards at M&A Advisor’s 2024 Turnaround Awards.

Paul Hastings continues to build a premier global platform in leveraged finance and private credit, advising leading investment banks and direct lenders worldwide. Notable clients and transactions include Blue Owl, Blackstone, Ares, Goldman Sachs, and KKR. The firm has been recognized as “Americas Law Firm of the Year – Transactions” at the 2023 Private Debt Investor (PDI) Global Awards and “Team of the Year: Loans” at the IFLR Europe Awards 2024.