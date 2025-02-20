Paul Hastings hosts students for insight event

In partnership with AllAboutLaw, the event provided aspiring lawyers with valuable insights into the legal industry. Paul Hastings trainees and lawyers shared their career experiences, offering practical advice on training contracts and career progression at an international law firm.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve access to the profession, Paul Hastings aims to equip students—particularly those without industry connections—with the skills and networks needed to enter the legal sector. Attendees engaged with lawyers at all levels, gaining a first-hand understanding of life as a trainee and the realities of working in a global firm.

Yvette Croucher, Paul Hastings’ managing director of Talent Management (Europe and Asia), said "Many students in the UK are keen to pursue a career in the legal industry but find it difficult to know how to navigate their way into the sector. Thanks to events such as this one, we are able to provide students with an opportunity to speak to lawyers of all backgrounds and levels about their career ambitions and how to achieve their goals. We find students leave feeling motivated and inspired, and with a better understanding of the sector."

Billy Sexton, Head of Client Success at AllAboutLaw, said "Our longstanding partnership with Paul Hastings has helped dozens of aspiring solicitors find a path into this industry. Thanks to these events students gain crucial knowledge and understanding of what the next steps should be and what the expectations are for a career in law. Speaking to the firm’s lawyers is also invaluable in showing them that, no matter your background, it’s possible to achieve a successful career in law."

This is the second student-focused event hosted by Paul Hastings this month. Earlier, the firm’s London office welcomed 70 local Year 10 students for the Generation Success London Legal Careers Day, where they gained insights through panel discussions and practice group overviews led by the firm’s partners, associates and business support professionals.