Paul Hastings expands London IP team

Paul Hastings LLP has announced the appointment of Alex Morgan, a leading intellectual property litigator, as a partner in its London office. The move enhances the firm’s global IP practice and reinforces its commitment to addressing complex cross-border patent litigation and intellectual property challenges.

Morgan, previously with boutique law firm EIP, brings extensive experience across diverse industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, telecommunications, software, and renewable energy. His expertise spans patent litigation, IP licensing, and global IP enforcement programmes for multinational corporations. Recognised as a "Rising Star" by Managing IP for three consecutive years and a “key lawyer” by The Legal 500 UK 2024, Morgan has acted before the English High Court, the Court of Appeal, EUIPO, and ICC arbitration tribunals.

Jason Raeburn, head of the London IP and Technology Litigation practice, remarked:

"Alex’s expertise strengthens our ability to deliver innovative solutions to global clients, particularly in artificial intelligence and life sciences."

Morgan expressed enthusiasm for joining Paul Hastings, saying:

"The firm’s elite platform and focus on critical IP issues align with my commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients."

This addition follows significant growth in Paul Hastings' London office, which expects annual revenue to surpass $200 million. The office has increased lawyer headcount by 60% since 2022, adding top talent across various practice areas.

Morgan's appointment underscores Paul Hastings’ dedication to building a premier IP litigation team while addressing the evolving needs of global clients.