Paul Hastings expands global energy team

Paul Hastings LLP is set to significantly expand its global energy and infrastructure practice with the addition of a high-profile European team, alongside the opening of a new office in Abu Dhabi.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that George Kazakov and Dinmukhamed (Din) Eshanov will be joining the firm from White & Case LLP, leading an international team across London, Paris and Abu Dhabi. Their expertise will bolster the firm’s energy and infrastructure capabilities while complementing its existing U.S. practice.

The team will collaborate with Energy and Infrastructure practice co-chairs Gregory Tan and Rob Freedman, who joined Paul Hastings in 2022, to accelerate the firm’s global growth. Their arrival is expected to enhance the firm’s ability to handle complex energy and infrastructure transactions worldwide.

Eshanov, based in Abu Dhabi, advises on project development and construction agreements, including power purchase agreements, operation and maintenance contracts and FIDIC-based agreements. His expertise spans various industries, including infrastructure and renewable energy, as well as corporate, finance and commercial transactions such as cross-border mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and private equity.

Kazakov, based in London, specialises in private equity M&A and finance transactions within the infrastructure sector, advising funds and financial sponsors on domestic and cross-border acquisitions, disposals, joint ventures and restructurings. Before joining White & Case, he served as Global Investment Counsel at Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

The expansion reflects Paul Hastings’ strategic focus on growing its energy and infrastructure practice globally, reinforcing its presence in key markets and strengthening its ability to advise clients on complex, high-value transactions.