In a significant move aimed at bolstering its Brussels platform, Paul Hastings has announced the addition of renowned antitrust lawyer Salomé Cisnal de Ugarte as a partner and chair of its Brussels office. Effective from March 11, 2026, this strategic hire is expected to elevate the firm's capabilities in EU competition law, especially in light of increasing regulatory scrutiny across various sectors.

Cisnal de Ugarte joins from King & Spalding, where she led the firm’s EU Antitrust & Competition practice. With extensive experience in managing high-stakes antitrust investigations and complex vertical agreements, she has successfully secured unconditional merger control, foreign direct investment (FDI), and financial services regulatory (FSR) clearance for leading global companies and private equity firms. Her role as a non-governmental adviser to the European Commission (DG COMP) at the International Competition Network (ICN) underscores her influence within the competition law landscape.

Firm Chair Frank Lopez expressed enthusiasm about her addition, stating that “as antitrust enforcement continues to intensify across industries such as tech, pharma, energy and financial services, Salomé’s stellar experience and reputation will enhance our ability to win mandates and advise our M&A and private equity clients in navigating increasingly complex, multijurisdictional regulatory scrutiny.” Lopez emphasised Brussels' critical role as the heart of European antitrust law and its significance in the firm's ongoing efforts to expand its global antitrust practice.

Cisnal de Ugarte's arrival is poised to strengthen the already significant momentum of Paul Hastings' global Antitrust & Competition practice, which has seen remarkable growth in recent years, having nearly tripled in size over the past four. The firm has also recently welcomed several notable partners, including Gail Levine and Josh Soven in Washington, D.C., further solidifying its expertise in this field. The practice's recognition in the 2026 GCR 100 as one of the top antitrust and competition practices globally demonstrates its rising profile.

The firm has strategically focused on enhancing its M&A platform, with a remarkable addition of 20 partners over the last two years. According to Bloomberg, Paul Hastings achieved a significant milestone with its global deal value skyrocketing to $275 billion in 2025, a staggering increase from $20 billion in 2023. The firm is ranked No. 13 globally for M&A deals by value in 2025, showcasing its remarkable upward trajectory.

Cisnal de Ugarte, consistently ranked among the top antitrust lawyers by reputable publications, was acknowledged by POLITICO Europe as one of the foremost “Women Who Shape Brussels,” reflecting her substantial influence in the competition law arena. Her diverse clientele includes large corporations, private equity firms, asset managers, and global investment funds, signalling her broad expertise and reach.

“I’m delighted to join Paul Hastings at such an important moment in the firm’s global antitrust expansion and the continued growth of its M&A and PE practices,” commented Cisnal de Ugarte. “The firm has built an outstanding reputation advising on some of the most complex and high-profile transactions globally, and I look forward to drawing on my experience in EU and international antitrust to deliver integrated, cross-border advice to clients navigating an increasingly demanding regulatory environment.”

This strategic appointment and the firm's targeted expansion in Europe, particularly in London, with eight partners joining recently, highlight Paul Hastings’ commitment to enhancing its premier global private equity and strategic M&A platform, setting the stage for future growth and success in the competitive legal landscape.