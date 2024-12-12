Paul Hastings advises TeamViewer on $720m 1E acquisition

Paul Hastings (Europe) LLP has successfully advised TeamViewer, the global leader in remote connectivity and digital workplace solutions, on its $720 million acquisition of 1E, a leading UK-based Digital Employee Experience (DEX) platform. The deal saw TeamViewer acquire 1E from Carlyle Europe Technology Partners, a part of the global investment firm Carlyle, with an enterprise valuation of $720 million.

The acquisition highlights TeamViewer’s strategic commitment to enhancing its offerings in the digital workplace and remote connectivity landscape. By acquiring 1E, known for its robust Digital Employee Experience platform, TeamViewer aims to strengthen its support for organisations seeking streamlined, scalable, and efficient digital solutions that improve end-user experiences across the enterprise landscape.

1E’s expertise in delivering superior employee engagement and operational efficiency aligns seamlessly with TeamViewer’s mission to empower businesses through enhanced connectivity, productivity, and collaboration.

The deal was supported by a cross-border Paul Hastings team operating out of both Frankfurt and London. The team brought together experts across multiple disciplines, showcasing Paul Hastings’ extensive capabilities in public company advisory work and private equity transactions.

Nikolaos Paschos, Partner in the M&A practice, and Jamie Holdoway, Partner in the Private Equity practice, led the deal, leveraging their expertise in navigating complex cross-border transactions. The team also included Counsels Chetan Sheth, Joerg Ruff, and Catherine Kordestani, alongside associates Andrew Heiner, Frederick Howell, and Maren Abraham.

In addition, tax advice was managed by partners Jiten Tank and Deidre Kalenderian, with associate Jee Yoon Chung contributing to the deal’s strategic financial structuring.

While Paul Hastings provided comprehensive corporate and transactional counsel, other firms contributed to key aspects of the deal:

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised TeamViewer on debt financing, ensuring the financial viability and smooth execution of the transaction.

Latham & Watkins served as counsel to the lenders involved in the deal, facilitating crucial lending agreements.

White & Case acted on behalf of Carlyle and the management team at 1E, ensuring alignment across stakeholder interests during the sale process.

This acquisition underscores TeamViewer's ambition to strengthen its portfolio with digital tools that support enterprises’ growing reliance on remote work solutions and robust employee engagement technology. As companies continue to adapt to evolving workplace dynamics, the integration of a DEX platform like 1E offers significant benefits in operational efficiency, employee satisfaction, and scalability.

Paul Hastings’ cross-border advisory team’s role in guiding TeamViewer through this strategic acquisition demonstrates the firm’s commitment to supporting global transactions in technology and digital infrastructure. By leveraging its expertise across public company law, private equity, and tax advisory services, Paul Hastings ensures a smooth, integrated approach in high-value cross-border transactions. As TeamViewer continues expanding its solutions in the remote connectivity and digital workplace arena, this acquisition positions the company strongly in delivering next-level services and operational solutions for organisations worldwide.