Paul Hastings advises Francisco partners on investment in Orisha

Paul Hastings (Europe) LLP has advised Francisco Partners, a global investment firm known for its focus on technology businesses, on their investment in Orisha, a leading European vertical software company headquartered in France. Francisco Partners will join TA Associates, who will reinvest and maintain their shareholder position alongside Orisha's management.

The investment aims to bolster Orisha's growth through organic development, diversification, geographic expansion, and strategic acquisitions. This cross-border transaction showcases Paul Hastings’ private equity expertise in both London and Paris. The legal team was led by partners Anu Balasubramanian, Arthur de Baudry d’Asson, Jamie Holdoway, and Sébastien Crepy, with associates Vincent Nacinovic, Nicolas Lovas, Mathilde Carre, and Thibault Jumeaux contributing.

Tax advisory services were provided by partner Bruno Leroy, of counsel Damien Fenard, and associate Capucine Chareton. Antitrust and competition advice came from partner Camille Paulhac and associate Juliette Hua.

Financial advisory was handled by J.P. Morgan, while Latham and Watkins served as legal advisors to TA Associates. Bryan Garnier also acted as a financial advisor.

The transaction is pending regulatory approval and is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.