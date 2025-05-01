Patrick McCann will step into the role in September 2025, succeeding the retiring Matthew Rous, who has held the position for the past three and a half years. The appointment marks a pivotal moment for the CLLS as it aims to advance its mission and continue making a positive impact on society and the economy.

Patrick McCann is a distinguished leader in the legal industry, known for his commitment to transformative initiatives such as the Social Welfare Solicitors’ Qualification Fund, which has successfully raised over £1.2 million to support more than 120 aspiring social welfare lawyers. Other notable contributions include his role in creating City Century, a coalition of over 50 law firms backing solicitor apprenticeships, and TheLLP!, a programme designed to foster queer-identifying emerging legal leaders.

He recently retired from his position as global Director of Learning at Linklaters, having previously held senior roles at prominent firms including Bird & Bird, Berwin Leighton Paisner, and Herbert Smith Freehills over a career spanning more than 30 years in legal practice.

Colin Passmore, Chair of the CLLS, expressed his confidence in McCann's capabilities stating, “One of the main aims of the CLLS is to demonstrate the positive impact our members have on society generally and the economy in particular...I am looking forward to working alongside Patrick when he takes up the reins, and am confident in his hands that the CLLS will continue to drive positive change." Passmore's comments underscore the expectation that McCann will enhance the Society’s efforts and collaborative relationships within the legal sector.

Acknowledging his predecessor, McCann remarked, “I want to pay tribute to Matthew Rous, who remains at the helm until the end of August...My sincere thanks to Matthew, and I wish him the very best in his retirement.” This sentiment highlights McCann's appreciation for Rous's dedication during his tenure.

As Chief Executive, McCann will be responsible for the CLLS's daily operations, working to represent its membership of 67 leading law firms and more than 21,000 solicitors effectively. He stated, “It is a privilege to be taking on this role...I am excited to make the most of this opportunity to leverage all the great work our sector does and drive positive impact, both within and beyond law.”

Rous added a note of optimism regarding McCann's leadership potential saying, “I can think of nobody more capable to hand over the reins to than Patrick...I wish him the very best of luck in the role and look forward to cheering him on towards new successes.” McCann’s appointment heralds a new chapter for the CLLS as it seeks to expand its influence and support within the ever-evolving landscape of the legal profession.