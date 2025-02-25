Partners complete Harrison Drury buyout

The management buyout was led by partner and head of property and construction, Simon England, alongside partners Nick Booth, Hannah Hughes, Malcolm Ireland, Rick Life and Mark Traynor. Simon, a current shareholder, will become managing partner, while John Chesworth, the majority shareholder and executive chairman, transitions to senior partner to support the new leadership team.

Harrison Drury has expanded significantly since John Chesworth acquired it in 2007 from Eddie Starkie. Under his leadership, the firm has grown from a 12-person practice in Preston to a team of 190 across eight offices in Clitheroe, Garstang, Kendal, Lancaster, Lytham, Manchester, Preston and Southport.

The firm’s success is rooted in a people-centric culture, fostering career development and attracting top legal talent. In 2024, Harrison Drury ranked 28th in the UK’s top 100 Best Mid-sized Companies to Work For, placing it among the top five mid-sized UK law firms.

Simon England said independence is at the heart of the firm’s identity and allows them to uphold their commitment to being a people-centred organisation. He said this enables their lawyers to serve clients – owner-managed businesses, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals – in the best way possible. He added that under John’s leadership, the firm had thrived in a competitive legal market, attracting exceptional professionals, and that he and John had focused on recruiting and retaining talent since he became a shareholder in 2014. He said the new leadership team was aligned and ready to guide the firm into an exciting new chapter.

Harrison Drury had 42 solicitors ranked in the Legal 500 guide in 2024 and expanded with a Manchester office and Southport presence. John Chesworth said his vision was to make Harrison Drury a leading regional law firm in the SME market, with a focus on attracting and retaining outstanding people. He said he was incredibly proud to see those instrumental to the firm’s success now stepping into leadership roles. He said the firm was committed to building teams of good people, delivering excellent client service and making a positive community impact. He added that the firm had navigated global challenges, including the financial crisis, Brexit and the pandemic, and that their culture remained key to success.

Mark Traynor, who joined in 2023 to lead the corporate team, said in an active legal market with significant consolidation, they wanted to bring through their own leadership team to preserve the firm’s values. He said the new ownership team had the expertise to drive sustainable growth while delivering excellent results for clients and staff. He added that Harrison Drury takes pride in creating careers and that this commitment would remain central to their future strategy.

Photo - L-R John Chesworth and Simon England