Partner promotion in Blandy & Blandy’s commercial property team

Gemma Stephenson joined Blandy & Blandy in 2014 after qualifying as a solicitor in September 2012. Her progression within the firm has been notable, becoming an associate solicitor in 2017 and a senior associate solicitor in January 2022.

Gemma's expertise spans a wide range of commercial property matters, including commercial leases, the sale and purchase of freehold and leasehold property, and property finance. She represents landlords, tenants, and investors. Her work has earned her recommendations in prestigious legal directories such as Chambers UK and The Legal 500.

With her promotion, Gemma joins Katja Wigham and John Dingle as the third partner in the Commercial Property team. Expressing her enthusiasm, Gemma stated: “I am delighted to have been promoted to partner and I look forward to furthering my contribution to the Commercial Property team and the wider firm whilst embracing the challenges of my new role.”

Team head Katja Wigham also expressed her satisfaction with Gemma's promotion: “I am delighted that Gemma will be joining John Dingle and me as a partner. Her promotion is well deserved and having a third partner will further strengthen our award-winning team.”

Blandy & Blandy's Commercial Property team has been recognized for its excellence, being named a finalist three times in the ‘Property Law Firm of the Year’ category at the Thames Valley Property Awards, winning in 2017. Recently, the firm was honored as ‘Property Law Firm of the Year’ at the 2023 Insider South East Property Awards and won the 'Best Law Firm' category at the 2023 Royal Berkshire Property Awards.

Gemma Stephenson's promotion highlights Blandy & Blandy's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the firm, ensuring the continued provision of top-tier legal services to its clients.