Partner joins Knights in Sheffield ahead of flagship office move

Experienced private client partner Suzanne Porter has joined Knights in Sheffield as the business gets ready for further growth from a new city centre office.

Suzanne brings more than 20 years’ experience in wealth management and asset protection, helping clients with tax relief, wills and establishing trusts and settlements.

She specialises in supporting high-net-worth individuals, farming families, and those with significant inherited wealth or commercial interests across South Yorkshire, the Peak District, and Derbyshire.

Suzanne Porter, partner at Knights, said: “I am delighted to have joined such a forward-thinking collaborative business. Everyone has been so welcoming and it's fantastic to be able to work with so many amazing people.”

Suzanne’s arrival adds to the comprehensive range of expertise Knights has to offer as the largest regional legal services business in the UK with 23 offices nationwide.

She joins as the team in Sheffield prepare to move to a premium office at 1 St Paul’s Place in September following an extensive refurbishment of the city centre building.

Complete with state-of-the-art facilities and technology, and with capacity for around 100 people, Knights’ relocation into the heart of the city represents a significant investment in its Sheffield team.

Jessica Neyt, client services director at Knights, said: “Suzanne joins us at an exciting time as we get ready to move to the best office in the city – giving us a platform for even more growth in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

“Suzanne’s experience, contacts and know-how will help us to deliver on our plans.”

Knights is ranked within the top 50 UK law firms by revenue – providing multiple services to business clients alongside premium advisory services to private individuals.