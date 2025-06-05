The Parole Board unveiled the results of its recent transparency review, a significant step towards enhancing the openness of its operations. Chaired by seasoned judicial members, HH Peter Rook KC and HH Michael Topolski KC, the review concentrated on three core areas: the nature of public hearings, the opportunity for victims to observe private hearings, and the provision of decision summaries.

Involving over 50 stakeholders, the review sought to encompass diverse perspectives, particularly from victims and offenders. The Parole Board expressed gratitude for the invaluable insights shared during the consultation process. "This review is an important step to ensuring the Parole Board continues to evolve our transparency and ensure that victims and the public have access to information that matters to them," a representative stated, emphasising the balance between transparency and fairness in parole assessments.

The recommendations outlined within the review are pivotal for reforming the way the Parole Board interacts with the public and addresses the concerns of victims. Commenting on the findings, Baroness Newlove, the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, shared her support: “I welcome this review’s clear call for change. As I know only too well, victims can find the parole system bewildering and traumatic.” She highlighted the importance of making the process more comprehensible and accessible for victims, underlining that “these welcome and necessary reforms are key to changing that.”

Among the reviewed recommendations are plans for a pilot project that would allow sharing redacted decisions rather than just summary outcomes. Additionally, there is a proposal to explore alternative methods for conducting public hearings, potentially including unsupervised streaming to accredited media representatives and legal bloggers. This experimentation aims to identify effective ways to involve the public in the parole process.

Cecilia French, CEO of the Parole Board, acknowledged the ongoing commitment to transparency, stating, “The Parole Board has made great strides in becoming more transparent over the years, but we are keen to do more.” Reflecting on the goal of demystifying the decision-making process, she noted that the board seeks to provide access to relevant information while maintaining fairness.

The Parole Board plans to review the recommendations with careful consideration, aiming to implement changes that will bolster public confidence in the system. Further details regarding the execution of these recommendations are expected to be released by Autumn 2025, promising a more open and accountable framework for all stakeholders involved.