Parole board decision challenged over fairness of hearing

Introduction

The High Court of Justice recently delivered a significant ruling in the case of The King (on the application of David Clarke) vs Parole Board for England and Wales, examining the procedural fairness in parole board decisions. The case centred on whether the parole board's refusal to grant an oral hearing for David Clarke, a life-sentenced prisoner, met the standards of common law procedural fairness.

Background

David Clarke was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005 for the murder of James Conroy, with a tariff set to expire in June 2024. The parole board had previously conducted an oral hearing in 2022 but refused to grant another one for Clarke's on-tariff review in 2024, deciding the matter 'on the papers' instead. Clarke's legal representatives argued that an oral hearing was necessary to address issues related to his behaviour and outstanding treatment needs.

Legal Framework

The case hinged on the principles established in R (Osborn) v Parole Board [2013] UKSC 61, which dictate that an oral hearing should be held whenever fairness to the prisoner requires it. The parole board's decision-making process was scrutinised to determine if it adhered to these standards, particularly in light of the significant impact such decisions have on a prisoner's future management and reviews.

Key Issues

Two primary issues were identified: Clarke's alleged concerning behaviour and the delay in accessing the Personality Disorder Pathway (PDP) programme. The parole board's refusal to grant an oral hearing was challenged on the grounds that it failed to adequately consider these issues, which could significantly impact Clarke's future management in prison.

Judgment

Justice Fordham ruled that the parole board's decision was procedurally unfair. The court found that the board's reliance on reports of Clarke's behaviour and the delay in accessing the PDP programme warranted an oral hearing. The judgment emphasised the importance of participatory justice and the need for prisoners to have the opportunity to address issues that could affect their future management.

Impact and Implications

This ruling underscores the necessity for parole boards to ensure procedural fairness in their decision-making processes, particularly when decisions have long-term implications for prisoners. It highlights the court's role in safeguarding the rights of prisoners to a fair hearing and the importance of oral hearings in achieving just outcomes.

Conclusion

The High Court's decision in this case serves as a reminder of the critical role of procedural fairness in parole board decisions. By granting Clarke's request for an oral hearing, the court reaffirmed the principles of participatory justice and the need for transparency in the parole process.

