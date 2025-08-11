His Honour Jeremy Roberts KC will serve for two additional years until 31 July 2027, while His Honour Peter Rook KC will serve a longer term, extending to 31 January 2030. Established under the Criminal Justice Act 1967, the Parole Board operates as an executive Non-Departmental Public Body sponsored by the Ministry of Justice, collaborating with criminal justice partners to evaluate the risk levels of prisoners for safe community reintegration.

His Honour Jeremy Roberts KC, esteemed for his judicial career, previously served at the Central Criminal Court from 2001 to 2011 and first joined the Parole Board in 2010. In parallel, His Honour Peter Rook KC brings extensive legal experience, having been appointed a Senior Circuit Judge at the Old Bailey in 2005. Prior to his reappointment, he served as the Vice Chair of the Parole Board and contributed significantly to legal literature as a co-author of a leading textbook on sexual offences. Both members, known for their dedication to justice, are set to enhance the Board's mission of protecting the public.