Parliamentarians join to clean Wye

In an unprecedented move, parliamentarians and environment lawyers have come together to advocate for a much-needed cleanup of the River Wye. This collaborative effort is spearheaded by Lord David Lipsey, a resident of the Wye catchment area, who is determined to see the river restored to its former glory. The group is leveraging the upcoming debate on the Government's water legislation, scheduled for its second reading in the House of Lords on 9 October, to advance their cause.

On 2 September 2024, Lord Lipsey tabled a written Parliamentary Question to inquire about the progress of the River Wye Action Plan. The Government responded on 11 September 2024, acknowledging the unacceptable pollution levels in the river and promising initial steps toward its cleanup. This response highlights the increasing pressure on the Government to act decisively.

The parliamentary coalition includes notable figures such as Jesse Norman, the Conservative MP for South Herefordshire; David Chadwick, the Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor, and Cwm Tawe; Ellie Chowns, the Green MP for North Herefordshire; and Lord Lisvane, a crossbench peer and former Clerk of the House of Commons. Their combined influence is expected to amplify the call for action within parliamentary corridors.

The group has also partnered with Leigh Day, a prominent law firm specialising in environmental issues. Leigh Day is leading a legal claim on behalf of residents in the Wye catchment area, addressing the severe phosphorus pollution allegedly linked to mass poultry production. The firm has initiated legal actions against major companies like Avara Foods Limited, Freemans of Newent Limited, and Cargill PLC for private and public nuisance, as well as breaches of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. This claim is being pursued on a no-win no-fee basis, reflecting the seriousness of the situation.

Additionally, a separate public law claim initiated by River Action, represented by Leigh Day, resulted in a High Court ruling mandating changes in farming practices within the Wye catchment. This ruling underscores the growing judicial and public scrutiny surrounding agricultural impacts on the river.

During a recent meeting with the cross-party group on 5 September, Leigh Day partner Oliver Holland expressed support for the coalition’s efforts, highlighting the firm's commitment to leveraging its litigation experience to aid the cleanup initiative.

Lord Lipsey, who resides near Talgarth and frequently swims in the river at Glasbury, voiced his frustration with the current state of the Wye. He stressed the importance of protecting the river for local users and criticised the large companies responsible for its pollution. "Local walkers, canoeists, paddlers, swimmers, fishermen, and indeed caring farmers deserve a clean Wye. We believe this most glorious of rivers has been declining in quality, due to the actions of the big companies wanting to exploit it for more and more poultry production. They must be stopped," he stated.

This concerted effort by parliamentarians and environmental advocates signifies a crucial step towards addressing the ecological and public health concerns surrounding the River Wye. As the legislative and legal actions unfold, the hope is that the river will receive the necessary attention and resources to restore its health and vitality.