Paris Smith unveils modernised headquarters

Paris Smith, a leading Central South law firm, has completed a £2.8 million refurbishment of its Southampton headquarters at 1 London Road. This transformation is designed to support hybrid working, boost collaboration, and enhance sustainability, ensuring the firm’s long-term operational efficiency. The modernised workspace combines innovation for clients, employee wellbeing, and sustainability, providing a forward-looking environment for all who use it.

Managing Partner Huw Miles said, “This £2.8m investment by the partners is a signal of our ongoing commitment to the firm, our staff and our clients. The building is more than just a workspace; it’s an environment that will help us enhance our business practices, improve our collaboration, reduce long-term operational costs and continue to deliver value for clients. It also reflects our enduring commitment to the local community and to the future of Paris Smith.”

The refurbishment includes flexible, open-plan workspaces that encourage collaboration, private, soundproofed meeting rooms for confidential discussions, and high-spec presentation suites with advanced AV technology. On-site wellbeing facilities, including breakout areas and relaxation spaces, have been incorporated to promote staff welfare.

Paris Smith’s newly upgraded headquarters has earned the prestigious Gold SKA Rating, a widely recognised sustainability benchmark in the industry. With 90.9% waste recycling, VOC monitoring, and energy-efficient upgrades, the firm aligns with best practices for sustainable law firm operations.

Sue Murphy, Practice & Business Development Director, added, “This investment future proofs the firm, reinforcing our commitment to quality, efficiency and sustainability in legal practice.”

As law firms across the globe reassess their office spaces in light of hybrid working, Paris Smith’s £2.8 million investment stands as a model for balancing exceptional service, employee wellbeing, and sustainable innovation in legal practice.

15-word summary:

Paris Smith’s £2.8 million refurbishment of its Southampton office promotes hybrid working, collaboration, and sustainability