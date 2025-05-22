Dr. Maalouf, Senior Partner of the Wall Street law firm Maalouf Ashford & Talbot, LLP, has been recognised as a leading authority in international arbitration for over thirty years, blending his experience as both an attorney and an arbitrator. The PCIA Board of Directors expressed their enthusiasm with the statement, “We are delighted to announce that Dr. Maalouf has agreed to serve as the PCIA’s new President. John is one of the world’s leading authorities on international arbitration with over thirty (30) years of experience in the field, both as an attorney and as an arbitrator, and he brings to the PCIA not only a wealth of experience and knowledge, but also unparalleled leadership abilities.”

In response to his new appointment, Dr. Maalouf stated, “I’m honored to have been elected to serve as President of the Paris Court of International Arbitration, one of the world’s most respected and prestigious centers for global dispute resolution. The PCIA’s Roster of Arbitrators includes many of the world’s leading experts in the field of international arbitration, and I’m looking forward to working closely with each of them.”

The PCIA is known for its efficient, impartial administration of arbitration and other alternative dispute resolution (ADR) proceedings, making it a pivotal institution for companies navigating global commercial disputes. With an array of leading arbitrators and a commitment to timely resolution of issues, the PCIA plays an important role in helping businesses refocus on their core operations.

With a strong background in various legal sectors, Dr. Maalouf’s experience is multifaceted. He has been recognised among the Top 10 International Trade & Finance Lawyers in the United States for two decades, including holding the No. 1 position for the past eight years. Admitted to the Bar in 1993, Dr. Maalouf has over 30 years of experience in large cross-border disputes, further enhancing the credibility and leadership he brings to the PCIA. Furthermore, he is a member of MENSA, the International High IQ Society.

For more information, please visit https://pariscourt.org