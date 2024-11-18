Paralegal achievement award winners celebrated at national paralegal day

The event, dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of paralegals to the legal profession, culminated in the announcement of the prestigious NALP Paralegal Achievement Award winners.

The winners, who achieved outstanding results in various NALP qualifications for the 2023/24 academic year, were:

Highest Achievement for the NALP Level 3 Award 2023/24: Ursula King (Sponsored by JK Total Business Solutions)

Ursula King (Sponsored by JK Total Business Solutions) Highest Achievement for the NALP Level 3 Certificate 2023/24: Lisa Fox (Sponsored by Mindful Education)

Lisa Fox (Sponsored by Mindful Education) Highest Achievement for the NALP Level 3 Diploma in Paralegal Practice 2023/24: Joanne Tredgett (Sponsored by National Paralegal College)

Joanne Tredgett (Sponsored by National Paralegal College) Highest Achievement for the NALP Level 4 Diploma in Paralegal Studies 2023/24: David Butterworth (Sponsored by BARBRI)

David Butterworth (Sponsored by BARBRI) Highest Achievement for the NALP Level 7 Diploma in Paralegal Practice 2023/24: Rachel Taylor (Sponsored by Wills & Legal Services)

NALP, the UK's only Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation for paralegal qualifications, provides accredited professional qualifications for aspiring paralegals. National Paralegal Day serves to celebrate these often-overlooked professionals who play a crucial role in making legal services accessible and supporting solicitors across various industries.

Alongside the awards, attendees enjoyed networking activities, including the “Meet Your Match” game, which helped guests forge new professional connections. The event also featured food, drinks, and take-home Goody Bags sponsored by organizations such as the Sellick Partnership and Kingsley Napley LLP.

The event, filled with recognition, fun, and networking, highlighted the importance of paralegals in the legal field and their continued contributions to improving access to justice.