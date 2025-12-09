Essex-based law firm Palmers Solicitors is shining with pride as Jennifer Hitchen officially becomes a solicitor after successfully completing her training. Jennifer joined the firm in 2024 as a paralegal and has progressed through her training within the Litigation department. After passing her solicitor qualification in November 2025, she will remain with Palmers, focusing on contentious matters such as personal injury and financial services disputes. Jennifer expressed her joy, stating “I am really happy to have qualified as a solicitor and to continue my career at Palmers. The support from the team has been incredible and I am so grateful for the opportunities I have been given so far. I am proud to work for a firm that invests in its people and I am excited to keep building my experience so I can continue to deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients across Essex.” Luke Morgan, Director and Head of Litigation at Palmers Solicitors, praised Jennifer's achievements, saying “Jennifer has shown real professionalism and commitment since joining the firm. She has developed into an extremely capable solicitor and her qualification is thoroughly deserved. We are very proud of her achievements and equally proud to be strengthening our team by promoting talent from within. Jennifer has a bright future ahead and she is a fantastic asset to our Litigation department.” Palmers Solicitors remains committed to nurturing its employees as part of its long-term strategy to provide exceptional legal services to individuals and businesses throughout Essex and the surrounding areas