Essex-based law firm Palmers Solicitors has achieved the renewal of its prestigious Lexcel accreditation, a recognition of its exceptional legal practice management standards. Lexcel is considered the gold standard for client care in England and Wales, and to obtain this esteemed accreditation, firms must undergo a thorough annual assessment. This assessment covers critical areas such as compliance, risk management, structure, and people development.

Following a meticulous evaluation by independent Lexcel Assessor Peter Duru, Palmers was recommended for renewal without any major non-compliances. The firm received commendations in six separate areas of good practice, reflecting its relentless commitment to upholding and exceeding the highest standards in the legal sector. Duru expressed high praise for the senior management team at Palmers, noting the time and dedication they invest in mentoring and developing staff.

He highlighted the consistent support offered by directors and department heads across all departments, which he describes as integral to the firm's positive work environment. The strength of Palmers' tailored induction programme was another point of commendation, assuring that new joiners are adequately prepared from their first day.

Gina Newman, Chief Operations Officer at Palmers Solicitors, expressed her delight over the renewed accreditation, stating, “We’re delighted to have once again secured our Lexcel accreditation. It’s something the whole firm takes great pride in, because it reflects the care and effort that goes into everything we do for our clients and our team.” She also emphasised the positive feedback regarding the firm's dedication to employee support and development, which she believes enhances the quality of service provided to clients.

In addition to staff development, Duru commended Palmers on its business continuity planning, particularly noting the firm’s detailed event log that tracks potential risks and incidents dating back to 2016. Such foresight reinforces Palmers’ commitment to risk management and operational resilience. Looking ahead, Palmers Solicitors aims to maintain its momentum for continuous improvement and innovation in its operations.

Newman added, “We’re not a firm that stands still. Renewing our Lexcel accreditation is a great recognition of where we are now, but it also pushes us to keep improving by embracing new technology, investing in training, and making sure we’re really listening to what our clients need.” This proactive approach not only solidifies Palmers' reputation but also assures clients of their dedication to high-quality legal services.