Pair of new partners arrive at top 150 law firm in Nottingham

Roythornes Solicitors, a top 150 national law firm, has recently appointed two new partners: Stephen Kay, a commercial property expert based in Spalding, and James Maynard, a corporate specialist at the firm’s new Nottingham office.

Stephen Kay brings over 25 years of experience, having previously headed the real estate department at EMW Law in Milton Keynes. His expertise includes commercial property, acquisitions, disposals, landlord and tenant matters, and complex transactions. Stephen aims to enhance Roythornes’ commercial property presence in Lincolnshire and beyond, focusing on opportunities in the region and incorporating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into transactions.

James Maynard joins Roythornes with a strong background in corporate law, supporting clients across various sectors with transactions such as share sales, business and asset sales, private equity deals, and reorganisations. His client base ranges from owner-managed businesses to listed companies. James plans to expand Roythornes’ corporate footprint in Nottingham while maintaining a presence in Leicester, leveraging the firm’s new office and robust resources to deliver responsive and effective service.

Vember Mortlock, managing director at Roythornes Solicitors, expressed confidence in the new appointments, highlighting their alignment with the firm’s growth strategy and commitment to serving clients across Lincolnshire and Nottingham. Roythornes prides itself on its national reach and personalised service, catering to major companies, family businesses, and private clients with a focus on long-term relationships.

With these strategic appointments, Roythornes Solicitors continues to strengthen its position in the legal market, offering comprehensive legal services across its Birmingham, Alconbury, Nottingham, Peterborough, and Spalding offices.