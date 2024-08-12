Owain Dodd promoted to director

Liverpool-based Bartletts Solicitors has announced the promotion of Owain Dodd to the position of director, recognising his extensive experience and commitment to the firm. Dodd, a personal injury lawyer with over 24 years in the sector, joined Bartletts in 2003 as a claimant personal injury solicitor. He initially worked in the firm's Chester office before moving to the newly established Wrexham office in 2011.

Dodd's promotion follows the retirement of Trevor Morris, a long-serving director at Bartletts. In his new role, Dodd will lead the personal injury departments across the Wrexham and Liverpool offices, a responsibility he is eager to take on.

"I’m absolutely delighted to be promoted to director at Bartletts Solicitors, which comes at an exciting time for our firm," said Dodd. "I am very much looking forward to new challenges ahead, further developing our practice, and building new and evolving existing client relationships."

Dodd expressed his commitment to continuing the growth of Bartletts’ Wrexham practice while replicating its success in Liverpool. He also emphasised his privilege in supporting the firm’s other directors, who oversee teams in private client, residential and commercial conveyancing, and commercial law across Chester and Liverpool.

Bartletts’ Practice Manager, Mike Craven, praised Dodd’s promotion, stating, "I would like to congratulate Owain on his promotion, which is very well deserved and a testament to his hard work and dedication to the firm. As a legal firm, we pride ourselves on providing the best possible service to our clients and contacts, and Owain has been outstanding in this regard. He will be central to our continued success."

Dodd's promotion underscores Bartletts Solicitors' commitment to internal growth and maintaining high standards of service as the firm continues to expand its influence across the North West.