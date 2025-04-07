Over 4,000 lawyers recognised for pro bono work

The Attorney General’s Pro Bono Committee has proudly announced the release of the annual Pro Bono Recognition List of England & Wales, showcasing the remarkable commitment of 4,780 lawyers to pro bono legal services. This year’s list sees a significant increase of over a fifth from last year’s figure of 3,762 entries, reflecting the legal community’s ongoing dedication to supporting those in need. Among the recognised professionals are nearly 4,000 solicitors, 617 barristers, and contributions from chartered legal executives and registered foreign lawyers.

The increase in participation is notable, especially with a 30% rise in the number of barristers included in the list, indicating that the legal profession is stepping up to fill the gaps in access to justice. Commenting on this year’s publication, the list's Patron, Baroness Carr, The Lady Chief Justice, said, “I am delighted to welcome the publication of the 2025 Pro Bono Recognition List of England & Wales. I am pleased to recognise and thank all those solicitors, barristers, chartered legal executives and registered foreign or European lawyers who have undertaken 25 hours or more of pro bono work over the last year.”

Baroness Carr added, “The judiciary sees first-hand the importance of pro bono advice and representation in assisting those who might not otherwise receive legal help.” Richard Atkinson, President of the Law Society, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the fundamental right to access justice and the reality that while pro bono services are invaluable, they cannot replace a well-funded legal aid system.

Additionally, Barbara Mills KC, Chair of the Bar Council, emphasised the ongoing need for proper funding of legal aid despite the successes of pro bono efforts, stating, “The Pro Bono Recognition List shines a light on those lawyers who continue to step up time and time again to plug the gaps.”

Yanthé Richardson, CILEX President, expressed pride in supporting the Pro Bono Recognition List, calling attention to the vital contributions made by legal professionals. She remarked, “It is inspiring to see so many Chartered Legal Executives recognised for their dedication to pro bono work, demonstrating the impact of a diverse and inclusive legal profession.”

This year’s initiative not only celebrates established figures in pro bono work but also encourages newcomers, with 2,846 lawyers being featured for the first time. Set to expand its reach further, the list now includes chartered legal executives and other international lawyers, showcasing a more inclusive legal community.

Real-life examples underscore the impact of these pro bono efforts. A team of barristers and solicitors on the 2025 Recognition List recently supported a family affected by the tragic death of Ryan, a young man who died by suicide in 2022. Their collaboration ensured that important changes in mental health training for police officers came to light, with Ryan’s mother, Karen, stating that the team “restored my faith in human nature - that there are still kind and wonderful people out there that care enough to give up their own time to support us."

In another instance, solicitors from a national law firm aided the charity Ten Little Toes with acquiring a new lease, enabling them to expand support for families in crisis. This highlights the essential nature of pro bono work in strengthening community ties and furthering justice accessibility.

The Pro Bono Recognition List, sponsored by the Attorney General’s Pro Bono Committee and endorsed by major legal organisations, aims to give visibility to the lawyers dedicated to providing pro bono legal assistance. With submissions for next year’s list opening in January 2026, the future for pro bono work in England and Wales looks promising, reflecting a growing commitment to supporting those who may otherwise lack access to necessary legal representation.