Osbornes law offers fertility testing

In a groundbreaking move to support its predominantly female workforce, London-based Osbornes Law has announced the introduction of fertility testing as a new healthcare benefit. This initiative, designed to empower employees and their partners to take control of their reproductive health, underscores the firm's commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive work environment.

Osbornes Law, where over 70% of the staff are women, is setting a new standard in the legal industry by offering this proactive and preventative fertility benefit. The firm has partnered with Hertility Health to provide a clinically validated at-home hormone test, along with a comprehensive online health assessment. This test allows employees to check their ovarian reserve or egg count and screen for up to 18 reproductive health conditions, including endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome. Additionally, the firm will offer specialist consultations for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, further broadening the scope of support available.

This initiative is one of the first major steps taken by Jo Wescott, who was appointed managing partner earlier this year, making her the first woman to hold this position in the firm’s 50-year history. Wescott, a mother of two young children, has personally seen the challenges faced by women struggling with fertility issues, which has fueled her determination to provide meaningful support to her colleagues.

Reflecting on her experience and the new benefit, Wescott said, “I was in my mid-late 30s when I had my children, which in medical terms is classed as geriatric. I had no fertility issues, but I know many friends and colleagues who sadly weren’t so lucky. People often think it won’t happen to them, and when it does, it’s absolutely devastating. It changes relationships, and I have seen this both personally and professionally. What’s really important for me is that having access to this benefit will allow colleagues to be proactive and take control of their own health so they can identify any problems at an early stage, hopefully early enough to do something about it.”

Wescott emphasised that her primary responsibility as managing partner is to support the well-being of all employees. “I want people to be happy and healthy when they come to work, and this is one small way to help maintain that,” she added.

Osbornes Law, with offices in Camden and Hampstead, is the first law firm to be certified as a Reproductively Responsible™ employer by Hertility Health. This certification reflects the firm’s dedication to leading the way in employee care, particularly in areas that have traditionally been overlooked in workplace health benefits.

Deirdre O’Neill, co-founder of Hertility Health and a former employee of Osbornes Law, praised the firm for its forward-thinking approach. “Osbornes Law is setting a new standard of care across the legal industry. Our vision is to reinvent healthcare and nurture the mother of all movements by empowering a new generation of women who want to know their bodies and take control of their life choices, both at home and in the workplace,” she said.

O’Neill highlighted the significant impact hormones have on various aspects of health, including mood, energy, sleep, weight, and fertility. “By uncovering these insights, we can give colleagues clarity from menstruation through menopause. We have sought to democratise the fertility market by creating comprehensive but fast and affordable diagnostic care, reducing diagnosis times for some conditions from nine years to nine days,” she explained.

With this initiative, Osbornes Law is not only addressing an important aspect of women’s health but also paving the way for other firms to follow suit, fostering a more inclusive and supportive workplace culture.