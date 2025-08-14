London law firm Osbornes Law has appointed Hugh Johnson as its new head of medical negligence, aiming to spearhead the growth of this vital practice area. Joining from Stewarts, where he served for 17 years, including the last six as a partner, Hugh arrives with an impressive 20 years of experience in medical negligence litigation. Known for his expertise in representing claimants with life-changing brain and spinal injuries, he has successfully recovered over £65 million in damages for clients, helping to secure their care and accommodation needs.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Hugh Johnson says “The medical negligence team at Osbornes is in its ascendancy, with excellent external recognition and significant new instructions. I am extremely proud to join Osbornes as head of medical negligence and to lead such a strong team of lawyers, many of whom I already know well. I’ll be looking to harness that significant talent to achieve further growth and to contribute to the firm’s wider success."

He adds, “There’s such a positivity about Osbornes under the leadership of Joanne Wescott. I am looking forward to getting started.” Hugh’s credentials include accreditation as a senior litigator by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) and recognition in both Chambers and Legal 500 directories as a leading partner in the medical negligence field. Moreover, he is the co-author of the eighth edition of Lewis & Buchan on Clinical Negligence.

Hugh's appointment coincides with Jodi Newton's promotion to head of birth and paediatric negligence within the medical negligence team. Jodi has been part of Osbornes for five years and has established a strong track record, particularly in securing lifelong care packages for clients dealing with complex medical negligence claims, especially those involving birth injuries like cerebral and Erb's palsy.

Joanne Wescott, managing partner of Osbornes Law, says “We could think of no one better to lead our medical negligence team. Our team already know Hugh well and we have no doubt that he will provide steady leadership and successfully steer the team to achieve further growth. The whole firm extends a big welcome to Hugh and warm congratulations to Jodi on her promotion.”

Hugh's appointment comes after the tragic passing of the firm's former head of medical negligence, Stephanie Prior, who passed away in February 2025 following a brave two-year battle with cancer. This leadership change represents a new chapter for the firm as it aims to enhance its reputation in medical negligence and continue advocating for clients in need.